Santa Barbara plans to layoff 400 city employees

March 29, 2020

Santa Barbara administrators are in the process of laying off approximately 400 employees because of the coronavirus health emergency. On Friday, the city sent out the first wave of layoff notices.

The city is expecting a 25 percent reduction in revenue because of decreases in hotel bed tax and sales tax revenues. At the same time, the city needs to pay for essential services, including utilities, police and fire.

Employees likely to be laid off include parking lot attendants, library employees, after school activity staffers, and park and recreation employees. In addition, lifeguards and other temporary summer employees will not be hired at this time.

The city hopes to rehire many of the laid off workers in the future.


mercut1469

Tip of the iceberg. “25% in reduction of revenue” will soon become 50% or 75%. Another month of social distancing will permanently close many small businesses. Anyone who has ever owned a small business will know that they account for a large amount of local tax revenue. In other words, this is a catastrophe on all levels, far surpassing anything we experienced in 2008.


03/29/2020 4:53 pm
1965buick

Yes, the economic toll will be huge. If I owned something like a restaurant, I don’t think I’d even wait. Close it, hope and pray you can re-open again someday.


03/29/2020 8:05 pm
Rambunctious

How sad…..Santa Barbara is that unprepared financially?….


03/29/2020 4:16 pm
kayaknut

“At the same time, the city needs to pay for essential services, including utilities, police and fire”, funny no mention of the biggest “essential service”, pensions that aren’t being cut. No surprise that of all the employees to be laid off not a single mention of any upper management or administrators.


03/29/2020 3:54 pm
mazin

Typical local gov’t response, fire lowly paid & part-timers – generate big layoff number (400 OMG!) & community sympathy. BUT upper level managers, city administration big wigs making outrageous salaries and benefits, naww, they are waayyy to important. I call BS.


03/29/2020 3:32 pm
