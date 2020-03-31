SLO County coronavirus cases increase to 77, many recovered

March 30, 2020

More than two weeks after the first coronavirus case was confirmed in San Luis Obispo County, 77 residents have tested positive. Of those, 35 percent have recovered.

Contractors have started work on a “step down site” at Cal Poly, for patients able to leave the hospital but who still require medical care. The alternative care facility, slated to open on April 8, can care for as many as 166 patients.

Currently, the county is incurring a slow uptick in the number of newly infected individuals, as many members of the community practice social distancing.

As of Monday afternoon, of the 77 San Luis Obispo County residents who have tested positive for the virus, seven are in the hospital — with one in intensive care, 27 people have recovered, and 43 of the infected individuals are recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 20

Atascadero 13

Arroyo Grande — 12

San Luis Obispo — 7

Morro Bay — 6

Templeton — 6

Nipomo — 5

Other county cases — 8

Three San Luis Obispo County individuals with the Coronavirus are under 18 years of age, 33 are between the ages of 18 to 49 years of age, 20 are between the ages of 50 to 64 years of age, and 21 are 65 and above.

Increases in the number of cases in California continues to grow at a high rate. As of Monday afternoon, there have been 7,248 positive cases and 142 deaths.

Currently, more than 163,490 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 3,148 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 784,440 cases with more than 37,781 dead.

Loading...