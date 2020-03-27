SLO County coronavirus cases jump to 54

March 26, 2020

While San Luis Obispo County attempts to negotiate an agreement with Cal Poly over the creation of a temporary medical facility at the recreation center, the number of U.S. residents infested with the coronavirus surges by both Italy and China. The United States now leads the world in coronavirus cases, 85,088.

Even though the county has yet to receive a firm commitment from Cal Poly, the county is moving ahead with ordering supplies and equipment.

Officials plan to use the “alternative care facility” as a “step down site” for patients who have been discharged from the hospital, but still need medical care. It is expected the facility will be operational by April 8.

As of Thursday afternoon, of the 54 San Luis Obispo County residents who have tested positive for the virus, five are in the hospital — with one in the intensive care, 10 people have recovered, and 39 of the infected individuals are recuperating at home.

Cases by county region:

25 in the North County

15 in the South County

Nine on the coast

Five in the San Luis Obispo area

Three San Luis Obispo County individuals with the Coronavirus are under 19 years of age, 34 are between the ages of 19 to 64, and 17 are 65 and above.

Increases in the number of cases in California continue to grow at an increasing rate. As of Thursday afternoon, there have been 4,002 positive cases and 82 deaths.

Currently, more than 85,088 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 1,290 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 531,373 cases with more than 24,058 dead.

Loading...