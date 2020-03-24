SLO County coronvirus cases climb to 33

March 23, 2020

More than 158 million Americans have been ordered to stay at home. The national guard has been deployed in California. There is a shortage of beds and medical supplies. And in San Luis Obispo County, coronavirus cases continue to climb, now at 33.

Gov. Gavin Newsom recently estimated that as the virus spreads, California will be short about 17,000 hospital beds. State officials are working to secure thousands of additional beds.

In SLO County, public health officials plan to utilize Cal Poly’s Recreation Center to serve patients if the hospitals reach capacity.

As of Monday afternoon, of the 33 county residents who have tested positive for the virus, two are in the hospital — one in the intensive care unit, three people have recovered and 28 of the infected individuals are recuperating at home.

Cases by county region:

12 in the North County

12 in the South County

Seven on the coast

Two in the San Luis Obispo area

Three San Luis Obispo County individuals inflicted with the Coronavirus are under 19 years of age, 21 are between the ages of 19 to 64, and nine are 65 and above.

Increases in the number of cases in California are soaring, as of Monday afternoon, there have been 2,162 positive cases and 43 deaths.

Currently, more than 46,145 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 582 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected by the virus worldwide continues to rise: 381,761 cases with more than 16,558 dead.

