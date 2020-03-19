Front Page  »  

SLO County orders shelter at home, Adam Hill noticeably missing?

March 19, 2020

Supervisor Adam Hill

By CCT STAFF

Coronavirus cases are spreading. San Luis Obispo County residents are sheltering at home. And Board of Supervisor Chair Adam Hill is noticeably absent. Hill went silent shortly after the FBI raided his office last week.

As the chair of the SLO County Board of Supervisors, Hill is expected to take a leadership role. By law, some orders are required to be signed by the board chair, unless he is unavailable.

On Wednesday, county staff searched for Hill in an attempt have him to sign the shelter in place order, which notes that because Hill was unavailable, the emergency services director signed the document.

Hill stopped attending meetings or returning phone calls on March 11, the day the FBI raided his office located in the County Government Center.

Where is he? It appears he is at his home in Pismo Beach.

It is unclear when, or if, Hill plans to take an active role as the chair of the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors.

mazin

Objectively, this guy is solidly not healthy. I don’t know his side of the story but best to self isolate.

“Progressive” another meaningless label for the dust bin, or worse yet, an insurance advert.


03/19/2020 5:49 pm 
03/19/2020 5:49 pm
horse_soldier

Other than his John Hancock on a couple of items were better off if he stays away.

Without his drama, shouting and blustering the Board will be much more efficient and productive.


03/19/2020 5:20 pm 
03/19/2020 5:20 pm
HarryMalone

There is no denying that SLO County and the rest of the country is in crisis.

Confusion is abundant with respect to how do I get tested, where do I go to get tested, how much will the test cost and what happens to me if I test positive. If you can get ANYBODY in county government to actually ANSWER their publiclly paid for phone you will get conflictig answers.

If the virus didn’t get you then the financial burden when this is all said and done, if ever, will surely be the economic demise of many….except those that work in government who will be just fine.

AND ADAM HILL IS NOWHERE TO BE FOUND.

I’m truly sorry if there is a medical reason for Hill’s absence but his silence and those of his staff are totally unacceptable in these critical times.


03/19/2020 4:51 pm 
03/19/2020 4:51 pm
mazin

Testing do you need it? DRY cough, i.e., none productive NO mucus? Fever? Shortness of breath? If not please stay home.


03/19/2020 5:52 pm 
03/19/2020 5:52 pm
﻿