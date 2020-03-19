SLO County orders shelter at home, Adam Hill noticeably missing?

March 19, 2020

By CCT STAFF

Coronavirus cases are spreading. San Luis Obispo County residents are sheltering at home. And Board of Supervisor Chair Adam Hill is noticeably absent. Hill went silent shortly after the FBI raided his office last week.

As the chair of the SLO County Board of Supervisors, Hill is expected to take a leadership role. By law, some orders are required to be signed by the board chair, unless he is unavailable.

On Wednesday, county staff searched for Hill in an attempt have him to sign the shelter in place order, which notes that because Hill was unavailable, the emergency services director signed the document.

Hill stopped attending meetings or returning phone calls on March 11, the day the FBI raided his office located in the County Government Center.

Where is he? It appears he is at his home in Pismo Beach.

It is unclear when, or if, Hill plans to take an active role as the chair of the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors.

Sign up for breaking news alerts and weekly updates with the CalCoastNews newsletter.

Loading...