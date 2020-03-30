Front Page  »  

SLO County Supervisor Adam Hill confirms suicide attempt

March 30, 2020

Supervisor Adam Hill

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill confirmed he attempted suicide earlier this month, in a statement released today. Hill attributes his attempt on his life to the stresses of running for office.

After inching in front of his political opponent Stacy Korsgaden, Hill chaired a March 10 board meeting.

A day later, on March 11, FBI agents searched Hill’s office on the fourth floor of the county building and Hill’s home.

Later that day, emergency personnel transported Hill to a hospital following an attempted suicide. Hill has been noticeably absent from county meetings since he was released from the hospital.

Hill’s statement:

“In the weeks leading up to Election Day, I fell into a bad episode of depression, culminating in an attempt to end my life. At this time, I appreciate your respect for my privacy and your understanding.

“I’ll have more to say later, but right now my main focus is on restoring my health so I can return to the job I love.

“I cannot comment on pending confidential investigations by the FBI except to say that we are cooperating fully with their inquiries and will provide news when we can.

“With COVID-19 consuming our daily routine, I’m grateful for the outstanding work our county staff is doing and am humbled by the people of San Luis Obispo County and their efforts to help one another get through this crisis.

“In situations like this, it’s easy to become isolated and suffused with anxiety. It can take a toll.

“Please look out for each other. Especially those who are most vulnerable. These are demanding times.”


Loading...
Related:


26
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Gordo

Folks this is the first step in the rehabilitation of Adam Hill. His statement was meant for his supporters who no doubt think the FBI raid is a conspiracy against this stalwart champion of the environment, underprivileged children, puppy dogs and rainbows.


Let him and his idiot supporters play make believe the rest of us know why he tried to off himself and what likely awaits him when the federal grand jury meets.


If Don Ernst makes a deal for Adam to flip on his partners it will be to keep him out of jail, not on the BOS.


Vote Up5Vote Down 
03/30/2020 8:16 pm
Smith

How dare you Dan Dow!?! You ignored every crime this man committed against the people of SLO. To the point the Feds had to come in to do your job. Absolutely shameful.


Vote Up16Vote Down 
03/30/2020 7:58 pm
KAG2020

Go ahead and get caught up some actual FACTS before spouting your ignorance.


Vote Up1Vote Down 
03/30/2020 8:58 pm
Cindy

The rumor around town is that Adam Hill’s buddy, attorney Don Ernst, is attempting to get Adam Hill a deal with the feds, to turn on several others and walk.


What about all the people Adam Hill has harmed: those he ordered to pay him bribes, those he has had his online trolls demean, those who have lost businesses, those who county staffers have harmed to support the abusive monster. I sure hope those who have dealt with Adam Hill’s threats and abuse get justice!!!


Vote Up27Vote Down 
03/30/2020 7:12 pm
Eyes Everywhere

Don Ernst? Ha! Small town lawyer in over his head if Ernst’s the best that Adam Baby can use. He needs a big city attorney with federal experience.


I predict 3-5 for Adam down in Lompoc.


Vote Up13Vote Down 
03/30/2020 8:24 pm
aye-caramba

This man is NOT fit for office . Recall? yes , resign , absolutely. When I read the soft , dismissive coverage at the Tribune , I tasted vomit in my mouth . Now I’m thinking HOW can those people call themselves journalists? How can those sorry half—-s reporters try to paint Hill as the poster child for mental health victim when he is under Federal investigation for significant criminal wrong doing ?


Vote Up24Vote Down 
03/30/2020 7:10 pm
1 2 3
﻿