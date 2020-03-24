SLO County supervisors and city councils go to virtual public comment

March 24, 2020

The San Luis Obsipo County Board of Supervisors and area city councils plan to continue holding meetings during the shelter at home order, just not with in-person public comment. While the public is barred from attending public meetings because of the coronavirus outbreak, in some cases they can call in and voice their opinion.

San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisor meetings can be viewed online. As an alternative, people can submit their comments by calling (805) 788-6638; state and spell their name, name the agenda item number and leave no more than a three minute comment. The county is requiring all comments to be given prior to 9 a.m. on the day of the meeting.

Arroyo Grande City Council meetings can be viewed on the city’s website, SLO-SPAN and Channel 20. The city plans to have a phone number available for call-in public comments later today.

Atascadero City Council is planning to live-stream meetings on SLO-SPAN, Channel 20 and on KPRL Radio 1230 AM. Rather than attending in person, the city is asking the public to call 805-538-2888 to listen and provide public comment via phone.

Grover Beach staff is not answering the phones, and a council member said they were unaware what the city plans to do about council meetings.

Morro Bay plans to live-stream meetings on SLO-SPAN and Channel 20. City staff is considering activating a phone number for public comment.

Paso Robles City Council plans to live-stream meetings on YouTube. For public comment, the city is asking residents to call 888-867-1694 to leave a live public comment.

Pismo Beach City Council broadcasts on their website and channel 20. The city is evaluating how they will handle public comment during regular council meetings.

San Luis Obispo City Council meetings are available live on their website and on channel 20. City staffers are working to setup a phone line for public comment.

