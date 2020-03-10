SLO County’s latest election results

March 10, 2020

By CCT STAFF

Both San Luis Obispo County supervisors John Peschong and Debbie Arnold have secured enough votes to win reelection, while the District 3 contest between Supervisor Adam Hill and Stacy Korsgaden remains too close to call.

On Monday, the Clerk Recorders Office released its latest tally. In District 1, Peschong leads challenger Stephanie Shakofsky 66 percent to 34 percent. With only 616 ballots left to count, Peschong is ahead by 5,836 votes.

In District 5, Arnold tops her challenger Ellen Beraud 54 percent to 46 percent. While there are 1,427 ballots left to count, Arnold leads by 1,442 votes.

In District 3, Hill leads Korsgaden 51 percent to 49 percent, or by 528 votes. There are currently 817 uncounted ballots.

On election night, Korsgaden topped Hill by 304 votes, 51.01 percent to 48.78 percent. It appears Hill benefited from Democratic voters turning in their ballots on Election Day, potentially due to the presidential primary.

With poll voting and late mail-in ballots consistently favoring Hill, it is likely he will win reelection.

