SLO Police asking the public to help identify suspected thief
March 22, 2020
San Luis Obispo police are searching for a man they suspect of stealing several hundred dollars worth of items from a business on the 2000 block of Santa Barbara Avenue.
Officers are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to call Officer Daniel Bravo at (805) 594-8081.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines