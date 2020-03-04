The biggest winner is…

March 3, 2020

A Super Tuesday edition of the San Luis Obispo County primary election is wrapping up, and it’s time to unveil results.

Will the SLO County Board of Supervisors flip?

What about the District 3 race? How will the voters respond to the nasty emails and robocalls? Could Supervisor Adam Hill possibly get upset?

And over in District 5, will there be a larger turnout among Cal Poly voters? How might that impact the race?

Plus, who are the preferred picks for Assembly, Congress and the Democratic presidential nomination. Let the live results begin:

8:35 p.m. – BIG RESULTS

Conservatives will really like the initial tallies:

District 1

John Peschong – 68.49%

Stephanie Shakofsky – 31.51%

District 3

Stacy Korsgaden – 52.98%

Adam Hill – 47.02%

District 5

Debbie Arnold – 59.28

Ellen Beraud – 40.72

Some time prior to midnight…

With 100 percent of SLO County precincts reporting, but not all ballots counted:

District 1

John Peschong – 67.40%

Stephanie Shakofsky – 32.51%

District 3

Stacy Korsgaden – 51.01%

Adam Hill – 48.78%

District 5

Debbie Arnold – 56.74

Ellen Beraud – 43.14

U.S House of Representatives 24th District

With 82 percent of precincts reporting:

Salud Carbajal – 51.8%

Andy Caldwell – 44.5%

State Assembly 35th District

With 92.9 percent of precincts reporting:

Jordan Cunningham – 61.1%

Dawn Addis – 38.9%

Proposition 13, School Bond

With 71.7 percent of precincts reporting:

No – 56.6%

Yes – 43.4%

Watch the CalCoastNews election night broadcast:

