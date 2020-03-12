Two serial mail thieves arrested in Paso Robles

March 12, 2020

By CCT STAFF

Police officers caught a man and woman from Bakersfield Tuesday night who allegedly stole hundreds of pieces of mail from a Paso Robles community.

At about 10 p.m., a Paso Robles police officer was patrolling neighborhoods on Meadowlark Road as fog was rolling in. The officer noticed a shady-looking truck parked at the dead-end of Meadowlark Road near Airport Road, police said.

Officers located Jennifer Cavish, 46, and John Bell, 48, inside the truck. Police then discovered “hundreds upon hundreds” of pieces of mail, as well as numerous Amazon packages, all of which were stolen from southeast Paso Robles.

While searching the truck, officers discovered methamphetamine, shaved car keys, burglary tools, license plates and a homemade community mailbox master key that enabled the thieves to access several community mailboxes in Paso Robles.

Investigators also found homemade community mailbox master keys for boxes in Tulare, Visalia and Bakersfield. Those keys were labeled, the press release states.

Officers arrested Cavish and Bell on various charges related to the thefts. Cavish and Bell are currently in San Luis Obispo County Jail with their bail set at $55,000 each.

The stolen mail came from more than 100 addresses on the following streets: Sleepy Hollow Road, Inverness Road, Sycamore Canyon Road, Winding Brook Road, Running Stag Way, Oxen Street, Rambouillet Road, Larkfield Place, Crystal Canyon Street, Little Quail Place, Creeksand Lane, Silver Oaks Drive and Spyglass Court.

Police say all letter mail will return to the post office for delivery. Opened mail that could not be delivered was shredded.

A police department official will contact everyone associated with the stolen packages. The packages will be returned, police say.

