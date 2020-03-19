What does it mean to shelter at home in SLO County?

March 19, 2020

By CCT STAFF

San Luis Obispo County officials have issued their most stringent restrictions yet to stop coronavirus cases from escalating and overwhelming the healthcare system.

SLO County does not currently have the resources, including ventilators, to handle a surge in coronavirus cases. County officials responded Wednesday by spending $500,000 purchasing ventilators, and ordering the public to shelter at home.

How long will the order last?

The order will go into effect on March 19 at 5 p.m.and last until April 17, unless county officials modify the order.

What happens if I break the order?

Violating the order is a misdemeanor punishable by fines, jail time, or both.

What are the primary requirements of the order?

You are required to remain at home, aside from permitted activities.

You are required to maintain a distance of 6 feet from anyone who is not a member of your household.

You cannot visit with friends at either of your homes, unless they live with you.

All gatherings, of any number of people who do not live in the same household, are prohibited.

All travel, by vehicle or by foot, is prohibited aside from essential permitted activities.

What can I do?

You can leave your home for health related issues, such as going to a healthcare professional, a pharmacy, or a veterinarian.

You can leave your home to obtain “necessary” supplies or services. This includes groceries, gas, and auto and home repair items and services. This also includes supplies you need to work from home.

You can leave your home to care for a family member or pet in another household.

You can go to a restaurant, but only for takeout.

You can exercise outside, such as walking biking and hiking.

You can work from home.

You can work outside of your home at an “essential business.”

What businesses are considered essential?

“Healthcare operations:” doctors, dentists, mental health facilities, clinics, pharmacies, blood banks, and all other healthcare services and product providers.

“Essential infrastructure:” utilities, road construction, airports, public transportation, trash collection, communications, public works construction, and already permitted home construction.

“Essential goverment:” law enforcement, emergency services, court and legal services, goverment services deemed necessary for ongoing operations.

Retail businesses including grocery stores, hardware stores, pharmacies, mail service providers, auto parts stores, airports, gas stations and convenience stores.

Auto and home repair businesses.

Food cultivation businesses: farms, ranches,and fisheries.

Lodging: hotels and motels.

Media: newspapers, television, radio and online news providers.

Banks and related financial institutions.

Click here to read the shelter at home order.

