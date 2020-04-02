Cal Poly freshman dies from undetermined illness

April 1, 2020

A freshman Cal Poly student died earlier this week in the Los Angeles area following a bout with an undisclosed illness, the university announced Wednesday.

Luke Fradin was a business administration student from Hidden Hills, located on the western edge of the San Fernando Valley.

Fradin became ill in mid-March. Due to his symptoms, Fradin was tested for COVID-19 while he was ill, and the test results came back negative, Cal Poly administrators said.

The cause of Fradin’s death is under investigation. University officials have not released addition information surrounding the circumstances of the death.

“Luke’s sudden and tragic passing is devastating news to share,” Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong and Vice President for Student Affairs Keith Humphrey said in a joint statement. “The university remains in contact with Luke’s family to offer our support, and our thoughts are with them and Luke’s friends during this difficult time.”

Cal Poly students are currently on an extended spring break as they prepare to switch to virtual classes. Many students returned to their hometowns around the conclusion of winter term final exams on March 19.

The university is offering virtual counseling to all students seeking such services.

Loading...