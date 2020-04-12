California Men’s Colony inmate infected with coronavirus

April 11, 2020

A California Men’s Colony inmate who recently fell ill is the first to test positive for the coronavirus at the prison located in San Luis Obispo County, according to a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Five inmates were tested for the virus, and one tested positive on Saturday afternoon.

Prison officials have notified San Luis Obispo County’s public health department, and plan to investigate inmate and staff exposures.

With more than 80 inmates and staff at state prisons infected with the virus, officials announced a soft lockdown at its prisons. During the 14 day lockdown, inmates are required to eat meals in their cells, while they continue to have access to exercise yards, supply canteens and telephones.

On Saturday, the SLO County Health Department reported three new cases of the virus.

Of the 110 confirmed cases of coronavirus in San Luis Obispo County, 87 individuals have recovered and one has died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are two people hospitalized in intensive care units, and 20 recuperating at home.

In California, there have been 22,409 positive cases and 633 deaths.

Currently, more than 533,115 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 20,580 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 1,780,909 cases with 108,852 dead.

