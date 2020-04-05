Cornavirus cases in SLO and nearby counties

April 5, 2020

Since San Luis Obispo County confirmed its first coronavirus case on March 14, the number of new cases quickly increased and then began slowing with none on Saturday and two on Sunday. Currently, 95 residents have tested positive for the virus.

Neighboring counties vary on the number and rates of new coronavirus cases. For example, Monterey County has only 62 confirmed cases while Santa Barbara County has increased rapidly currently at 168 cases.

Cornovirus confirmed cases by county:

Los Angeles County has 5,940 confirmed cases, 132 deaths.

Kern County has 225 confirmed cases, two deaths.

Ventura County has 221 confirmed cases, six deaths.

Santa Barbara County has 168 confirmed cases, one death.

Tulare County has 116 confirmed cases, five deaths.

Fresno County has 103 confirmed cases, one death.

San Luis Obispo County has 95 confirmed cases, one death.

Monterey County has 62 confirmed cases, two deaths.

San Benito County has 23 confirmed cases, two deaths.

Kings County has five confirmed cases, no deaths.

Of the 95 confirmed cases of coronavirus in San Luis Obispo County, 65 individuals have recovered and one has died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are four people in the hospital — with three in intensive care, and 25 recuperating at home.

On Sunday, the SLO County Health Department reported two new cases of the virus.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 27

Atascadero 19

Arroyo Grande — 13

San Luis Obispo — 8

Morro Bay — 6

Templeton — 6

Nipomo — 5

Other county cases — 11

Four San Luis Obispo County individuals with the Coronavirus are under 18 years of age, 37 are between the ages of 18 to 49 years of age, 25 are between the ages of 50 to 64 years of age, and 29 are 65 and above.

Increases in the number of cases in California continues to grow at a high rate. As of Sunday afternoon, there have been 14,182 positive cases and 331 deaths.

Currently, more than 333,227 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 9,540 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 1,267,631 cases with 69,304 dead.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with the Cal Coast News Top Stories Newsletter.

Loading...