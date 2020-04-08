Front Page  »  

Dee Torres sets sights on Supervisor Adam Hill’s retirement

April 8, 2020

Dee Torres and Supervisor Adam Hill

By KAREN VELIE

One day after San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill attempted suicide, his soon-to-be ex-wife Dee Torres took action to attach Hill’s county retirement account.

After two years of marriage, Hill and Torres separated in the fall of 2016, according to court records. In early 2019, Hill filed for divorce.

Hill submitted an entry of judgement and a proposed judgement on Jan. 24, 2020, in order to finalize the divorce.

On March 11, the FBI raided Hill’s office at the county government center and his Shell Beach home. Shortly after the last agent left his home, Hill attempted to kill himself. First responders then transported Hill to Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.

The following day, March 12, Torres’ attorney Gary Faucette signed a pleading seeking to allow Torres rights to Hill’s employee benefit plan. Before this action, both Hill and Torres had represented themselves in the divorce.

Hill and Torres jointly signed a document, on March 16, asking the court to set aside the “default judgement” on their divorce, and giving Torres rights to Hill’s county retirement account.

9
DanA

AB 340, CA Pension Reform, took effect in January of 2013. It includes an amendment to the CA Government Code (7522.70) that outlines how an elected public officer would lose their rights and benefits in a public retirement system if convicted of certain crimes. These crimes must be related to the public officer’s official duties. Some of the crimes listed are bribery, extortion, theft of public money and perjury.


Marriage gives a spouse rights to a portion of their partner’s retirement benefits. In a divorce the rights to the retirement benefits are calculated and apportioned to each party. It might be possible for Torres to gain rights to some or all of Hill’s pension at the conclusion of the divorce. The question then becomes, would Torres lose any pension benefits gained in the divorce if Hill is convicted of one of the crimes listed in GC 7522.70 ?


04/08/2020 5:25 pm 
04/08/2020 5:25 pm
jimincambria

It’s sad to see any reporter hold grudges. I hope that’s not the case.


04/08/2020 5:20 pm 
04/08/2020 5:20 pm
what the

What the…!?!


04/08/2020 4:47 pm 
04/08/2020 4:47 pm
ratherbefishing

What nest of snakes.


04/08/2020 4:42 pm 
04/08/2020 4:42 pm
tomsquawk

perfect


04/08/2020 4:32 pm 
04/08/2020 4:32 pm
dell

Does the modification of the default judgment imply that Hill thinks he has any benefits after conviction? Maybe he has to kill himself before conviction. Or does the “job related disability” of having to kill yourself rather than face trial qualify for a separate benefit?


04/08/2020 4:28 pm 
04/08/2020 4:28 pm
diamond

Dee will soon move to Florida and buy some tigers.


04/08/2020 4:17 pm 
04/08/2020 4:17 pm
JThomas

It would a wonderful gift to the people of San Luis Obispo if they could be cell mates. When do we get to hear the results of the FBI raids?


04/08/2020 4:09 pm 
04/08/2020 4:09 pm
IronHub

Better than donated gift cards intended for the homeless at Christmas…


04/08/2020 3:59 pm 
04/08/2020 3:59 pm
