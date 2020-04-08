Dee Torres sets sights on Supervisor Adam Hill’s retirement

April 8, 2020

By KAREN VELIE

One day after San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill attempted suicide, his soon-to-be ex-wife Dee Torres took action to attach Hill’s county retirement account.

After two years of marriage, Hill and Torres separated in the fall of 2016, according to court records. In early 2019, Hill filed for divorce.

Hill submitted an entry of judgement and a proposed judgement on Jan. 24, 2020, in order to finalize the divorce.

On March 11, the FBI raided Hill’s office at the county government center and his Shell Beach home. Shortly after the last agent left his home, Hill attempted to kill himself. First responders then transported Hill to Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.

The following day, March 12, Torres’ attorney Gary Faucette signed a pleading seeking to allow Torres rights to Hill’s employee benefit plan. Before this action, both Hill and Torres had represented themselves in the divorce.

Hill and Torres jointly signed a document, on March 16, asking the court to set aside the “default judgement” on their divorce, and giving Torres rights to Hill’s county retirement account.

