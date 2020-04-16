Deputies investigating reports of a stabbing in Los Osos

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating reports of a stabbing early Thursday morning in Los Osos. [KSBY]

At about 2:30 a.m., a caller reported a stabbing in the 1900 block of 10th Street. It is unclear who was involved and what injuries may have been suffered.

Sheriff’s investigators were still on scene after sunrise. The sheriff’s office has yet to release further details about the incident.

