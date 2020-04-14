Front Page  »  

Deputy arrested for falsifying evidence to convict an innocent person

April 14, 2020

Richard Barrios

The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office charged a sheriff deputy on Friday with two felonies related to his arrest of a woman he wrongly believed to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Nov. 12, Richard Barrios III, 27, arrested the woman and transported her to the Camarillo patrol station, where she provided him a urine sample. After discovering the sample was negative for drugs, Barrios allegedly discarded the urine and the findings.

Barrios wrote in his report that the woman had refused to provide a urine sample.

A couple hours later, the woman provided another deputy a urine sample, which again tested negative supporting the woman’s assertion she was not under the influence of a controlled substance.

Sheriff personnel then released the woman, who was not booked into jail or charged with a crime.

On Friday, Barrios was arrested for allegedly destroying evidence and filing a false police report and booked into the Ventura County Jail. He is currently out of custody on bail.

Barrios, who has been a deputy for six years, pleaded guilty in 2016 to a misdemeanor count of disturbing the peace related to a fight with an 18-year-old man.


Smith

And not even when a police officer is a rapist! Why do you protect the scum of SLO, Dow? Adam Hill, Bill Worrell, Charles Tenborg, Helios “Bobby’ Dayspring, rapist cop Christopher MCGuire, shall I continue? Dow, please make a public statement as to why you let these criminals walk?


Vote Up2Vote Down 
04/14/2020 4:49 pm
Side_Show_Bob

I hope he swings from a tree. He deserves it.


When is the rest of the profession going to come out against all these abuses in law enforcement? Instead, they’re all quiet protecting their fat pensions.


Vote Up12Vote Down 
04/14/2020 2:51 pm
SLOGROWN

My thought is, did this so called LEO know the woman? Either way, he should be made to pay. And I agree with Jon Tatro, the VCSO as well.


Vote Up15Vote Down 
04/14/2020 2:11 pm
shishkabob141

Arresting her was an error in judgment.

Destroying evidence and lying, criminal.


Vote Up20Vote Down 
04/14/2020 2:02 pm
Jon Tatro

Scumbag. I hope she the victim sues the hell out of dept. for retaining this clown after he already was convicted of a crime.


Vote Up24Vote Down 
04/14/2020 1:35 pm
1965buick

We will pay for that. You know that, right?


Vote Up9Vote Down 
04/14/2020 3:03 pm
kayaknut

DA Dan Dow are your watching and reading, this is how you charge and arrest a police officer for a crime, something you seem to not know how to do.


Vote Up15Vote Down 
04/14/2020 12:48 pm
Erik T

Yeah, come on Dow.


Vote Up4Vote Down 
04/14/2020 7:00 pm
Francesca Bolognini

Throw the book at him. It is beyond the pale to attempt to incriminate an innocent person for one’s own convenience. There but for the grace of God goes any one of us. This is completely unacceptable. Given the prior record, it is quite plain that this person is mentally and emotionally unsuited for the position of protecting the public.


Vote Up31Vote Down 
04/14/2020 12:39 pm
laftch

This is your last chance.


Vote Up2Vote Down 
04/14/2020 12:04 pm
corvidae

He would probably better serve the public as a cashier rather than as a cop.


Vote Up7Vote Down 
04/14/2020 11:51 am
