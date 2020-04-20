First California prison inmate dies from coronavirus

April 20, 2020

California’s Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced on Sunday the first coronavirus death of a state prison inmate.

The inmate was being housed at the Chino California Institute for Men (CIM) in San Bernardino County, the facility with the worst outbreak among California prisons. CIM currently has 60 inmates who have tested positive for the coronavirus. A total of 87 inmates at the facility have been tested, according to the CDCR.

The inmate died at a hospital from what appear to be coronavirus-related complications, according to the state. The CDCR is withholding the identity of the man as officials notify relatives.

Statewide, there are 115 coronavirus cases in California prisons, according to the CDCR. Another 89 prison staffers have tested positive for coronavirus.

Locally, one inmate has tested positive for coronavirus at the California Men’s Colony. A total of 14 Men’s Colony inmates have been tested.

In federal penitentiaries, there have been 22 inmate deaths, including one at the United States Penitentiary Lompoc, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Media reports indicate another Lompoc inmate contracted coronavirus while in prison and died five days following his release.

The medium-security Lompoc prison has the worst outbreak among federal penitentiaries, but its case total declined over the weekend. Currently, there are 54 inmates and 27 staffers with coronavirus at the Lompoc prison.

