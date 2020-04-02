First Santa Barbara County resident dies of the coronavirus

April 1, 2020

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials announced the first reported death from the coronavirus on Wednesday, while the county’s total number of confirmed cases increased to 111.

The deceased was a North County resident in their 60s, who had underlying health conditions. At the time of their death, the individual was in the intensive care unit at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Of the 111 confirmed cases in Santa Barbara County, 16 people are in the hospital — with 12 of those in the ICU, 65 individuals recovering at home and 23 people have fully recovered. The status of the remaining six patients is pending.

