Gov. Gavin Newsom planning to shut down all California beaches

April 30, 2020

Gov. Gavin Newsom is planning to close all California beaches and state parks on Friday, after people seeking relief from the heat flocked to beaches last weekend.

During a press conference on Wednesday, San Luis Obispo County Administrator Wade Horton announced the county’s plan to keep its beaches open. Locally, he said, most people at the beach last weekend appeared to be practicing social distancing.

However, a handful of beaches in Southern California were visibly crowded last weekend. On Monday, Newsom chastised beachgoers.

“This virus doesn’t take the weekends off. This virus doesn’t go home. We have to manage and augment our behavior,” Newsom said. “The only thing that will set us back is people stopping practicing physical distancing.”

Newsom’s announcement to shutter beaches follows requests from multiple rural counties to relax shelter-at-home rules.

