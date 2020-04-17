Front Page  »  

Have coronavirus cases peaked in San Luis Obispo County?

April 17, 2020

It has been five weeks since San Luis Obispo County had its first confirmed coronavirus case, and it appears new infection rates peaked weeks ago.

While the county noted a surge in new cases during the last week in March, during the past two weeks the county has averaged between two to three new cases a day. At the same time, the peak number of hospitalizations has dropped from 10 to three.

  • Week 1: average 2.9 new cases a day
  • Week 2: average 5.6 new cases a day
  • Week 3: average 4.9 new cases a day
  • Week 4: average 2 new cases a day
  • Week 5: average 2.9 new cases a day

County officials have shifted from working to bend the curve, to planning a phased approach to reopen the economy. It is not yet clear when that will begin. The county met its original goals not to overwhelm hospitals and to increase needed medical supplies.

On Friday, the SLO County Health Department reported two new cases of the virus.

Of the 127 confirmed cases of coronavirus in San Luis Obispo County, 107 individuals have recovered and one has died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are three people hospitalized — with two in intensive care units, and 16 recuperating at home.

In California, there have been 28,887 positive cases and 1,021 deaths.

Currently, more than 699,006 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 36,849 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 2,231,952 cases with 153,252 dead.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Silence Dogood

The local condition has flattened and we saw mild cases of which few warranted hospitalization. Sadly we have lost one of our seniors to the disease exacerbated by that persons underlying health condition. Yes, there are three individuals still hospitalized.


At this point, we have seen an astronomical financial and quality of life impact on nearly 100% of the county population. Yet the we have seen only .04% of the population have tested positive.


Perhaps the cure is worse than the disease.


04/17/2020 6:04 pm
what the

Is a pork chop greasy? Does a bear shit in the woods?


04/17/2020 3:53 pm
aye-caramba

The prelim Stanford Data shows an infection rate of 2-4% roughly out of 3300 tests done in Santa Clara County. That really means there is FAR more Covid out there, but the people are fine. Also means the death rate only reflects the symptomatic , not the “infected”. That could mean that between 7,000-12, 000 in SLO County may already have been infected by Covid 19. We NEED TESTING ASAP. One death among 7000-12,000 cases does change the discussion. Game changer


04/17/2020 2:40 pm
Boldguy

My concern has been that when you flatten the curve, you also extend the curve!!!

Slo county has done a great job of social distancing, we also have a large retirement population mixed in with a large college population, I hope we don’t trade our elderly for being able to eat in the lobby of McDonald’s, we need to get back to life, but let’s hope, in a careful thought out manner!!!


04/17/2020 2:40 pm
