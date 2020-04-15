One dead, one injured after shooting at former judge’s Arroyo Grande home
April 15, 2020
By KAREN VELIE
One man is hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds and the shooter is dead following a dispute at a former U.S. magistrate’s Arroyo Grande home on the 100 block of Pine Street.
During an argument over “drug-related activity,” on April 11, a 41-year-old man shot a 39-year-old man multiple times at a home belonging to 83-year-old Robert DelCampo, Detective Jeff Smith said. First responders transported the victim to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition.
The following day, Arroyo Grande police asked area law enforcement to be on the lookout for the shooter. It was later discovered, the suspect had fled to Pismo Beach, where he committed suicide.
Because the suspect killed himself, investigators are not releasing his name.
In 2000, under allegations of sexual harassment and theft of public resources, the State Bar temporarily suspended DelCampo’s license to practice law. He is currently listed as practicing law at the site of the shooting.
