Pandemic or not, spring has arrived in SLO County

April 25, 2020

PHOTOS by RICHARD BASTIAN

Poppies bloom and horses prance through green meadows, oblivious to the current chaos. On a drive through San Luis Obispo County, photographer Richard Bastian snapped a group of pictures that reveal the beauty of our community in the spring.

A windmill on Vineyard Drive neat Templeton

 

A view of the Pacific Ocean north of Cambria

 

A horse enjoying the sunshine in Atascadero

 

Signs of spring in Atascadero

 

A winery off Highway 46 in North County

 

Annuals dot the countryside

 

A squirrel enjoy the beach near San Simeon

 

Flowers bloom along Highway 46 near the coast

 

Lupine carpet a hillside in the North County

 

A bluejay enjoys a worm

 

The beauty of spring in North County

 

A group of deer grazing in eastern Atascadero

 

Poppies in bloom off Highway 1 in the North County

 

A majestic oak in the North County

 

Cattle graze off Highway 46

 

An old barn in rural Paso Robles

 

A quiet drive off Morro Road in Atascadero

 

 


﻿