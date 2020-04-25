Pandemic or not, spring has arrived in SLO County

April 25, 2020

PHOTOS by RICHARD BASTIAN

Poppies bloom and horses prance through green meadows, oblivious to the current chaos. On a drive through San Luis Obispo County, photographer Richard Bastian snapped a group of pictures that reveal the beauty of our community in the spring.

A windmill on Vineyard Drive neat Templeton

A view of the Pacific Ocean north of Cambria

A horse enjoying the sunshine in Atascadero

Signs of spring in Atascadero

A winery off Highway 46 in North County

Annuals dot the countryside

A squirrel enjoy the beach near San Simeon

Flowers bloom along Highway 46 near the coast

A view of the Pacific Ocean north of Cambria

Lupine carpet a hillside in the North County

A bluejay enjoys a worm

The beauty of spring in North County

A group of deer grazing in eastern Atascadero

A view of the Pacific Ocean north of Cambria

Poppies in bloom off Highway 1 in the North County

A majestic oak in the North County

Cattle graze off Highway 46

An old barn in rural Paso Robles

A quiet drive off Morro Road in Atascadero

Loading...