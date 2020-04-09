San Luis Obispo County surpasses 100 confirmed coronavirus cases

April 9, 2020

San Luis Obispo County’s coronavirus case total has surpassed 100, health officials announced Wednesday.

The county announced three new cases, raising its total from 99 to 102.

“We passed a milestone of sorts. We’re now over a hundred cases” County Health Officer Penny Borenstein said during the county’s daily press conference. “The good news is we continue to tick up slowly and not rapidly or exponentially.”

Of the 102 confirmed cases of coronavirus in San Luis Obispo County, only three individuals who have contracted the coronavirus are currently hospitalized in SLO County, Borenstein said. The three patients are all in intensive care, but they are each in stable condition.

In contrast, neighboring Santa Barbara County has 228 confirmed coronavirus cases. Of those still testing positive, 37 people are hospitalized with 17 in the intensive care unit.

Based on current modeling, the California Department of Health and Human Services is suggesting the outbreak in the state will reach a peak in late May or early June. Meanwhile, Santa Barbara County officials surprised the public by announcing their modeling suggests social distancing measures may need to remain in place until late November.

“Our own modeling in SLO County is we are probably there sooner rather than later,” Borenstein said.

However, Borenstein also said SLO County is not doing as much testing as officials would like, which may factor into the slow uptick in cases.

The county is now recommending that all residents who merely have a respiratory illness, such as a sore throat, get tested for the novel coronavirus. Likewise, county officials are recommending individuals with symptoms like fatigue, body aches and chills — even absent a fever — get tested.

Officials ask those seeking coronavirus tests to first check with primary care providers and then urgent care. The county’s public health lab is currently only administering tests to high-risk patients.

Additionally, the Cal Poly Recreation Center is now serving as an alternate care site for coronavirus patients.

Increases in the number of cases in California continues. As of Thursday morning, there have been 19,127positive cases and 508 deaths.

Currently, more than 455,445 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 16,114 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 1,577,360 cases with 93,637 dead.

