SLO County Supervisor Adam Hill resigns as board chair

April 11, 2020

By KAREN VELIE

Bowing to community pressure, San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill announced on Saturday afternoon he would be relinquishing his role as chairman, while remaining on the board of supervisors.

In a letter emailed to the county, Hill says he looks forward to resuming his responsibility to represent the people of the third district. However, because of health issues, he is relinquishing the board chair position to Supervisor Lynn Compton.

On March 10, Hill chaired a board of supervisors’ meeting, shortly after learning he had likely won reelection.

A day later, the FBI raided Hill’s office at the county government center and his Shell Beach home.About an hour after the last agent left his home, Hill attempted to kill himself.

Since then, Hill has failed to perform his duties as chair and as a member of the board of supervisors.

On March 30, Hill confirmed his attempted suicide in a press release. He then attributed his attempt on his life to the stresses of running for office.

Hill’s resignation letter, which was emailed to SLO County Administrator Wade Horton and County Counsel Rita Neal:

“I’m writing to let you know that I will be participating in the board meeting on April 21st. Because I must dedicate time to continue my recovery, I think it is best to turn over the Chair to Supervisor Lynn Compton, who will continue to do a fine job.

“Additionally, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, I will utilize teleconferencing as my Crohn’s disease is an auto-immune illness and I’ve been advised to restrict my exposure. That said, I speak with my legislative assistant Nicole Nix frequently and know she is doing a superb job with our constituents and other matters.

“I look forward to resuming my responsibilities representing the Third District. It is truly an honor to serve in this capacity and it is the job I love. I look forward to concentrating my efforts on our economic recovery, social services and mental health issues. This has been a tough time for so many.

“Thank you for your understanding as I concentrate my energies on my health, my constituents and these important issues.”

