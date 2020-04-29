Viruses and really scary viruses

April 29, 2020

OPINION By LAURA MORDAUNT

Either way our county did the right thing and allowed us all to absorb the meaning of this COVID-19 virus outbreak. Now that we are prepared with the process recommended, involving hospitals etc., it is time to begin to be responsible for our own lives because we have had the time to become educated and practice safe procedures.

Time to open up with a rollout that makes sense. On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors had a special meeting to talk about their plan that was created by involving knowledgeable citizens on how their sector can come back in a safe manner. I applaud the courage and fortitude it took to take this approach. Thank you, our current board of supervisors.

Here is a link to how Costco is handling their open business today. This video paves the way to how we can scale up or down and open other businesses.

1. Video • Costco – Back To Work Example – COVID-19

Also, there has become a natural way to help protect each of us from other viruses with recognized protocols that are not drugs. I and many of my friends are on these protocols because we believe we must help ourselves and our loved ones. Read this paper and evaluate your choices.

2. PDF • Virus Protection PDF (Powerful!) Anthony William

Anthony also has a FaceBook Video, just one of many, but I selected this one for this issue.

3. Video Facebook • Protect Your Immune System From Viruses

Did you know that the right kind of zinc squirted in the throat can slow any virus from replicating quickly. This is powerful!

Anthony also has an audio about the Epstein Barr Virus that is a good basis for understanding what viruses do. They do not stay static. They continuously change and so will COVID-19. The newer virus will plague us and invade our lives from now on. So become familiar with Epstein Barr and how we are fighting and keeping it at bay.

4. Audio/WriteUp • Epstein Barr Virus Revealed

“The Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) has created a secret epidemic. Out of the roughly 320 million people in the U.S., over 225 million Americans have some form of EBV that’s affecting their life. Medical communities are aware of only one version of EBV, but there are actually over 60 varieties. They have no idea how the virus operates long-term and how problematic it can be.”

My final comment is yes we must open. We are not to be paralyzed by this new virus. Instead we must become responsible and wear masks/gloves/social distancing from now until we Rreally know this virus and what is true.

Let us stop being afraid and start being responsible for our own health, learn more while following guidelines. A free people were never promised a risk free life but with ingenuity and love for our fellow man we can win this battle.

Laura Mordaunt has lived in San Luis Obispo County for 15 years. Currently retired, she worked as a systems engineer with Lockheed Martin and as a secondary public school math teacher.

