Woman killed in crash on Highway 46 near Paso Robles
April 27, 2020
A 25-year-old woman from Tulare died Saturday evening after driving off Highway 46 north of Paso Robles.
Shortly after 6 p.m., Brittany Muldrow was driving a black Volvo westbound on Highway 46 near Gruenhagen Flats Road at a high-rate of speed. For unknown reasons, she lost control of her vehicle, drove into the median, across two westbound lanes, and off the highway.
The Volvo rolled multiple times down a decline, during which both Muldrow and her passenger 26-year-old Najee Mims were ejected. Neither woman was wearing a seatbelt.
Muldrow died at the scene while Mims suffered major injuries.
