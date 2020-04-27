Woman killed in crash on Highway 46 near Paso Robles

April 27, 2020

A 25-year-old woman from Tulare died Saturday evening after driving off Highway 46 north of Paso Robles.

Shortly after 6 p.m., Brittany Muldrow was driving a black Volvo westbound on Highway 46 near Gruenhagen Flats Road at a high-rate of speed. For unknown reasons, she lost control of her vehicle, drove into the median, across two westbound lanes, and off the highway.

The Volvo rolled multiple times down a decline, during which both Muldrow and her passenger 26-year-old Najee Mims were ejected. Neither woman was wearing a seatbelt.

Muldrow died at the scene while Mims suffered major injuries.

