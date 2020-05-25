Front Page  »  

A serial reckless driver crashes into two cars in Paso Robles

May 25, 2020

After allegedly leading law enforcement officers on several high-speed chases in San Luis Obispo County, a 24-year-old man caused a three-car wreck while fleeing police in Paso Robles on Sunday morning.

During the past month, Ivan Sandoval Farias was involved in several pursuits with SLO County law enforcement agencies, including the CHP and San Luis Obispo and Pismo Beach police departments, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Ivan Sandoval Farias

“Each time, law enforcement backed off because he drove like a maniac,” Paso Robles police wrote on Facebook.

At about 8:25 a.m. on Sunday, Paso Robles officers spotted a vehicle driving recklessly eastbound on the Niblick Bridge. Sandoval Farias reached speeds of up to 100 mph, according to police scanner communications.

Shortly afterwards, Sandoval Farias lost control of his vehicle and collided with two other cars in front of Walmart at 100 Niblick Road.

The collision trapped a female driver inside her car. Emergency personnel extricated her from the vehicle, and she was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries. Multiple individuals involved in the crash suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Sandoval Farias fled the scene on foot, but officers caught him and arrested him. Officers discovered Sandoval Farias was on probation, driving with a suspended license and in possession of methamphetamine, according to the police department.

Officers booked Sandoval Farias into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of possession of narcotics, felony hit-and-run, felony driving under the influence of drugs, driving on a suspended license and violating probation, in lieu of $520,000 bail.

“We are glad Sandoval Farias is behind bars; our streets are safer because of it,” Paso Robles police stated on Facebook. “What could have been a simple citation has turned into what could be a lengthy prison sentence as many county agencies have open felony evading cases on Sandoval Farias.”


Francesca Bolognini

They can put him under the jail, for all I care. But what I cannot understand is the “bail” concept. Would it be OK for someone like this to be at large if , say, his parents were uber wealthy and could bail him out? This practice totally negates the concept of equality under the law. Obviously, in this case, it is very unlikely he would be able to make bail, but so what? It is an unfair concept and besides, this guy should not be going anywhere, no matter how much money he or his connections have.


05/25/2020 3:11 pm
commonsenseguy

Apparently every time he got behind the wheel the car became a potential murder weapon. What a piece of work. He better not be released with no bail. He might succeed with killing someone the next time because of his complete disregard for the life of others. Stop all of this f….. leniency by these bleeding heart liberals for him and all of these others we’ve seen this past week in other stories covered here. All of them have been repeat offenders multiple times. They are not being held accountable. We need to get back to tougher sentences and serving full time for each crime. We also need to get back to tougher sentences for drugs and their destruction of our society. Drugs have been a common thread in all of these recent stories. Over the years we’ve now seen the left’s push to legalize more and more drugs and even glorify and endorse the use of them. We have created the avenue for this problem with our own apathy. We have not held elected officials accountable for their complete incompetence on both sides of the isle in this area, especially the Democrats. We have handcuffed the hands of law enforcement and the good prosecutor’s and not the criminals. They look at legalizing drugs as income for their liberal agendas and the leniency for those released as votes. All to feed their greed for power and control. They don’t really care for the lives of these individuals, they just want to use them, as they have for years now, for their political gain.


05/25/2020 11:30 am
