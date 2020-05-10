Armed man robs bank in Santa Maria

Police officers and FBI agents are searching for a man who robbed the Community Bank in Santa Maria at gunpoint on Friday.

Shortly before 5 p.m., a man armed with a handgun robbed the Community Bank branch located at 11421 S. Broadway. The robber fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect had his face covered with a bandana and a beanie. The FBI describes the man as white or Hispanic and in his mid-30s to early 40s.

Anyone who can help identify the suspect is asked to contact the FBI or Santa Maria Police Department.

