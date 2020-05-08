Arroyo Grande police searching for hit-and-run driver

A hit-and-run driver who struck and seriously injured a pedestrian in Arroyo Grande Wednesday morning remains on the loose.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m., a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the intersection of E. Grand Avenue and El Camino Real, according to the Arroyo Grande Police Department. When officers arrived, they learned the driver who struck the pedestrian fled the scene and was last seen traveling eastbound on E. Grand Avenue.

The victim described the vehicle as a white, newer model sedan, possibly a Toyota. The driver was a white female with blond hair, who was possibly in her mid-20s to early-30s, the victim told police.

The vehicle likely has driver’s side front-end damage, police said. Officials did not disclose the victim’s injuries, though they described them as major.

Witnesses or anyone who has additional information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Dollman at (805) 473-511 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

