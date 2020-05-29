Atascadero bank robber on the loose

May 28, 2020

Atascadero police are looking for the man responsible for robbing the Golden 1 Bank on El Camino Real on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 p.m., the man entered the bank, produced a note demanding money, and said he had a gun. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the man fled the bank.

Witnesses report seeing the suspect get into a black four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan, and leave the area. Witnesses describe the robber as a white man.

Atascadero police, with the help of the FBI, are investigating the robbery. Officers are asking anyone with information about the incident or the suspect to call the Atascadero Police Department.

