Bomb threat evacuates San Luis Obispo County Courthouse
May 13, 2020
A couple major streets in downtown San Luis Obispo were closed Wednesday afternoon after someone called in a bomb threat to the San Luis Obispo County Courthouse.
About 11 a.m., an unknown caller reported a bomb in the building. Bailiffs then ordered everyone to exit the courthouse.
Law enforcement brought in a bomb smelling canine, and the bomb squad is on its way.
San Luis Obispo police officers have closed both Monterey and Palm streets between Santa Rosa and Osos streets.
No further information has been released at this time.
