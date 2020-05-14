Deputies searching for Cambria restaurant burglar

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect or suspects who broke into a Cambria restaurant last month and stole a safe.

Between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on April 13, a suspect or suspects allegedly broke into the rear of the Sow’s Ear Restaurant at 2248 Main Street. The burglar or burglars stole a small safe that contained cash and miscellaneous items, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office has not released additional details about the burglary. Anyone who has information that could help investigators make an arrest and recover the stolen items is asked to the Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (805) 781-4500 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867.

