Drunk driver crashes through hotel into coffee shop in SLO

May 14, 2020

An allegedly drunk driver drove his pickup truck through a hotel room and into a coffee shop on Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday afternoon.

At about 3:30 p.m., the truck crashed through a room at the Los Padres Inn and into The 4 Cats Café and Gallery next door. No one was injured in the crash, though both a gas line and water line were broken.

Officers took the driver into custody on suspicion of DUI.

Loading...