Elderly Grover Beach couple missing

May 24, 2020

The Grover Beach Police Department is asking the public for help in locating an elderly couple who were reported missing on Sunday.

On Saturday afternoon, Clara Ruth Vega, 72, and her husband Manuel (Manny) Vega, 78, went for a drive in their silver 2004 Chevrolet Corvette. At about 2 a.m., they contacted a family member to say they were lost near Hanford, but then the phone went dead.

Investigators sent out a state wide “be on the look-out” for the couple and their vehicle which has a license plate number 6KYV938. Officers also tracked the phone, and determined the last call was made from McFarland in Kern County.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the location of the couple or their vehicle to contact Officer Logoluso at (805) 473-4511.

