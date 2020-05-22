Former SLO County LAFCO director Paul Hood dead at 71

May 22, 2020

Paul Hood, the former head of San Luis Obispo County’s Local Agency Formation Commission, has died. He was 71 years old.

Hood, who was diagnosed with lung cancer, died on May 11.

A native of England, Hood grew up in the Sacramento area. He then earned a bachelor’s degree at Cal Poly, and a masters in public administration at Cal State, Hayward.

For the past 40 years, Hood lived in Atascadero.

After about three decades leading San Luis Obispo County LAFCO, Hood retired in 2009. He was then enticed out of retirement and went to work as the head of Santa Barbara County’s LAFCO.

Hood’s family plans to schedule a memorial service after coronavirus restrictions are relaxed.

Loading...