Gov. Newsom announces plans to loosen shelter rules on Friday

May 4, 2020

Following dozens of protests throughout California, Gov. Gavin Newsom today announced plans to begin to reopen the economy on Friday.

Under modification that will be announced on Thursday, Newsom is scheduled to allow some manufacturing and retail stores to reopen. This includes clothing stores, toy stores, flower shops and sporting goods stores, utilizing curbside pickup.

Newsom also plans to allow county’s that have met benchmarks related to stabilizing hospitalizations, securing medical supplies, and having the ability to track and trace coronavirus infections, to move further into phase two. In those select counties, restaurants and hospitality businesses will be permitted to reopen with modifications.

Newson also removed his order closing beaches in Orange County. Following his beach closure order, multiple members of the public went to the closed beaches, while local law enforcement refused to enforce the order.

Several California counties also refused to follow Newsom’s order, relaxing their shelter at home rules last week.

