Man slams on brakes, causes four car crash in Paso Robles

May 31, 2020

A 21-year-old man, who slammed on his brakes after spotting a California Highway Patrol officer in Paso Robles, caused a four car accident on Friday evening, according to the CHP.

Shortly before 8 p.m., Nicholas Mccollum of Citrus Heights was heading eastbound in the fast lane on Highway 46 at about 60 mph, when he began to drive through a stop sign. However, Mccollum spotted a CHP officer, who was westbound on Union Road, stopped at the intersection.

Mccollum then slammed on his brakes, causing a chain reaction from other motorists in the immediate area.

Directly behind Mccollum, Margarita Santiago, 47, of Paso Robles swerved partially into the slow lane to avoid hitting Mccollum, and crashed into Louis Carlos, 25, of San Luis Obispo.

Carlos’ Chevrolet truck spun out of control, and crashed into the CHP officer’s patrol car.

No one was injured in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

