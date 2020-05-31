Front Page  »  

Man slams on brakes, causes four car crash in Paso Robles

May 31, 2020

A 21-year-old man, who slammed on his brakes after spotting a California Highway Patrol officer in Paso Robles, caused a four car accident on Friday evening, according to the CHP.

Shortly before 8 p.m., Nicholas Mccollum of Citrus Heights was heading eastbound in the fast lane on Highway 46 at about 60 mph, when he began to drive through a stop sign. However, Mccollum spotted a CHP officer, who was westbound on Union Road, stopped at the intersection.

Mccollum then slammed on his brakes, causing a chain reaction from other motorists in the immediate area.

Directly behind Mccollum, Margarita Santiago, 47, of Paso Robles swerved partially into the slow lane to avoid hitting Mccollum, and crashed into Louis Carlos, 25, of San Luis Obispo.

Carlos’ Chevrolet truck spun out of control, and crashed into the CHP officer’s patrol car.

No one was injured in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

 

 


Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
mkaney

It sounds to me like the police officer started through the stop sign, and then they reported this to the media as the guy panic stopping, when in fact he thought the cop was going to run the sign


05/31/2020 5:26 pm
r0y

Well, if his slamming his breaks caused a chain-reaction crash, then those people behind him must have been planning to run the stop sign, too? I think BCP got it: he mistook something for a stop sign and panic-stopped where he shouldn’t have. That’s my guess.


05/31/2020 3:57 pm
Black_Copter_Pilot

There is no stop sign in this portion of 46. I think the driver mistook the Union Rd stop sign as applying to 46 traffic and hit the brakes. For people that live in area, the reporting makes no sense.

Glad there were no injuries


05/31/2020 1:27 pm
IDBOUND

Stop texting ……


05/31/2020 12:44 pm
