Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with deer in Atascadero

May 12, 2020

A motorcyclist is hospitalized with major injuries after he crashed into a deer on Rocky Canyon Road in Atascadero on Monday, according to the CHP.

At about 2:30 p.m., the man was headed northbound when a deer ran in front of him. The man crashed into the deer, which propelled his motorcycle up an embankment, and ejected him from his motorcycle.

The man attempted to walk on the road, before he collapsed. A passing motorist discovered the injured man and called 911.

Emergency medical personnel transported the man to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment of a serious head injury.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, driving within the speed limit, and did not appear intoxicated.

