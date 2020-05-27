Front Page  »  

Paso Robles remains the hot spot for SLO County coronavirus cases

May 27, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County continues to slowly tick upwards, propelled primarily by new infections in the northwest area of Paso Robles. During the past 24 days, there have been 67 newly confirmed cases, with 44 of those in Paso Robles.

On Monday, the number of people who died from coronavirus in California fell to levels not seen since March. Statewide, 19 people died of the virus on Memorial Day.

During the past four days, there have been 12 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in SLO County: nine in Paso Robles, one in San Miguel, one in San Luis Obispo and one in Nipomo.

Of the 263 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 234 individuals have recovered and one has died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are three people in the hospital — two in intensive care, and 25 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

  • Paso Robles — 110
  • Atascadero — 38
  • Arroyo Grande — 22
  • Nipomo — 19
  • San Luis Obispo — 18
  • CMC — 11
  • Pismo Beach — 9
  • San Miguel — 9
  • Templeton — 8
  • Morro Bay — 6
  • Other county cases — 13

As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 99,358 positive cases and 3,852 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 1,723,428 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 100,495 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 5,653,551 cases with 350,435 dead.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
pi-on

You will get the CV if you go to Paso Robles so don’t come here. SCARY!! They are stacking bodies like cordwood over here!!! It is the Walking Dead come true!! SCARY!!


05/27/2020 5:08 pm
mazin

A lot of crowded beaches this Memorial Day weekend. In my two visits to Avila, I saw one mask but did not spend much time there. Young people are not wearing them.


05/27/2020 7:18 pm
Jorge Estrada

Yes more sickly people but the up side is more taxes per acre. This is reality of SMART GROWTH……


05/27/2020 3:24 pm
Lmo

“It became necessary to destroy the town to save it.”


05/27/2020 12:50 pm
still laughing

It will keep spreading because Trumpies won’t wear masks and will spread the virus because they are so stubborn. They will look so good when they are wearing a ventilator!


05/27/2020 11:28 am
anthonyspellini

Golly…which city had the freedumb rally on May 1? Paso Robles you say?


05/27/2020 9:53 am
pi-on

The Marxists always seem to out themselves rather foolishly.


05/27/2020 5:04 pm
mazin

freedumb … no, not really, but the lack of face masks and social distancing was a mistake. “Marxists” another no thought name calling to offset the “dumb” stuff.

Marx is an interesting thought though. Let us explore! What would Marx think of the current situation? Here’s a possible iteration of Marx’s crises of capitalism. I DON’T agree but here it is for thought.

From Marxian economic theory, as modified in parenthesis: All of the attempts of large capital (international billionaire wealth) to counteract the falling rate of profit (too much wealth chasing, too few investment opportunities, resulting in low rates of return, have you checked your CD lately?) can only be offset by temporary palliatives (think negative interest rates, central bank stimulus, government deficits). And in this process, the chief source of escape for the capitalist will be intensifying the exploitation of labor: that is to continue driving down (real) wages to augment surplus (the dwindling earnings on capital). Both the unemployment caused by technological change, by machines (automation) that displace labor, and the population growth stimulated by the economic development (including offshoring production to large foreign populations) will create a ‘reserve army of the unemployed’ (and underemployed, 30+/- million currently in USA) which will permit the capitalists (international billionaires) to depress (real) wages further and further to the point of (driving us all into misery and government program dependency. International billionaires will then use the political power of their wealth to reduce these government programs keeping labor in a constant dependency on international billionaire wealth for survival).

So, pi-on, how can this be stopped?


05/27/2020 6:57 pm
﻿