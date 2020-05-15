Phony bomb threat suspect released from jail, on zero bail

May 15, 2020

The woman accused of calling in phony bomb threat to the San Luis Obispo courthouse on Wednesday has been released from jail on a no bail release.



At about 11 a.m., Carrie Maggard, 40, of Los Osos made a 911 call and reportedly said there were two bombs in the courthouse. Police then closed several streets, bailiffs evacuated the courthouse and law enforcement searched for the bombs. Investigators found no explosive devices.

Investigators tracked down 30-year-old Derek Atkins, the owner of the phone used to make the bomb threat, then determined his girlfriend, Maggard, made the call. When questioned, Maggard admitted to making the bomb threat.

The same morning, Atkins was at the courthouse and scheduled to turn himself in to serve a prison sentence on an unrelated case. Shortly after bailiffs took Atkins into custody, Maggard made the bomb threat. Investigators believe Atkins and Maggard conspired to make the bomb threat.

Officers booked Maggard in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of making a false bomb threat and and conspiracy. Maggard’s bail was set at $20,000.

But, Maggard was later released under California’s current rule that reduces bail to $0 for inmates awaiting trial for most misdemeanors and felonies that, by state law, are not considered violent crimes. Atkins currently remains in SLO County Jail without bail.

Previously, Atkins and Maggard were arrested together following a search of their home in Cayucos last September. The search netted drugs and a substance that appeared to be fentanyl, as well a loaded firearm and other contraband, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Atkins on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon and possession of burglary tools. Maggard was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of burglary tools.

