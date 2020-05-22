Restaurants begin to reopen, few new coronavirus cases

May 21, 2020

Locals throughout San Luis Obispo County flocked to area restaurants today. However, some restaurants owners said they will need more time to hit the restart button.

During the past three days, there have been five newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in SLO County: four in Paso Robles and one in Atascadero.

Of the 251 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 223 individuals have recovered and one has died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are three people in the hospital — two in intensive care, and 24 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 101

Atascadero — 38

Arroyo Grande — 22

Nipomo — 18

San Luis Obispo — 17

CMC — 11

Pismo Beach — 9

San Miguel — 8

Templeton — 8

Morro Bay — 6

Other county cases — 13

As of Thursday evening, there have been 88,201 positive cases and 3,619 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 1,620,902 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 96,354 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 5,194,028 cases with 334,613 dead.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with the Cal Coast News Top Stories .

Loading...