Robber repeatedly stabs Pismo Beach store clerk
May 17, 2020
Police are looking for a man and a woman who were involved in a violent robbery of the 7-Eleven on Dolliver Street in Pismo Beach on Sunday morning.
Shortly before 6 a.m., a man wearing a black face mask cornered a clerk behind the register counter while a female suspect grabbed Lottery tickets and cigarettes. During the robbery, the male suspect stabbed the store clerk multiple times, causing non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspects then fled in a 2,000 (or newer) white Ford Expedition, with a black luggage roof-rack, gray or brown running boards, rear tinted windows, and chrome wheels.
Officers describe the male suspect as Hispanic, in his 30s, 6 feet tall and weighing from 250 to 275 pounds. The female suspect is described as Hispanic, in her 30s, 5 feet tall with a thin build.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the suspects or the robbery to call (805) 773-2208.
