Shark attacks and kills Santa Cruz surfer

May 10, 2020

A shark attacked and killed a 26-year-old man from Santa Cruz who was surfing Saturday at a Northern California Beach, officials said.

At about 1:30 p.m., the shark attacked the man who was surfing about 100 yards from the shore of Sand Dollar Beach, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Department. Ben Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin was notified.

It is currently not known what species of shark killed Kelly, according to the Santa Cruz County Parks Department.

The waters 1 mile north and south of the attack are closed for five days.


r0y

When man moves out, nature moves back in.


I don’t know if it’s the same for the oceans, but every now and then, I used to see pictures of wildlife wandering into cities (e.g. Las Vegas) since they seemed so abandoned.


Very interesting.


05/10/2020 3:00 pm
Side_Show_Bob

Closed for 5 days? Certainly because the shark will leave, right?


Cause of death? Why, Covid-19, of course.


05/10/2020 12:20 pm
