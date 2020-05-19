SLO County coronavirus cases slow, restaurants to open soon

May 18, 2020

San Luis Obispo County residents should soon be able to eat at local restaurants and shop inside retail stores, because of relaxed shelter at home regulations Gov. Gavin Newsom announced today. County officials are constructing an attestation package for the state, a requirement to move forward.

During the past three days, SLO County had six new confirmed coronavirus cases: four in Paso Robles, one in Arroyo Grande and one in a non disclosed area.

Of the 246 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 207 individuals have recovered and one has died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are two people in the hospital in intensive care, and 36 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 97

Atascadero — 37

Arroyo Grande — 22

Nipomo — 18

San Luis Obispo — 17

CMC — 11

Pismo Beach — 9

San Miguel — 8

Templeton — 8

Morro Bay — 6

Other county cases — 13

As of Monday evening, there have been 81,711 positive cases and 3,321 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 1,550,294 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 91,981 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 4,894,278 cases with 320,189 dead.

