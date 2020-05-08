Front Page  »  

SLO County court records support Biden sexual assault allegations

May 8, 2020

Tara Reade in 1993

A San Luis Obispo County court record from 1996, which was obtained by the Tribune, provides additional support that Tara Reade told others that presidential candidate Joe Biden sexually assaulted her while she worked as a senate aide.

Reade says she informed Biden staff, family and friends in 1993 of the alleged assault in which Biden allegedly attacked her in a corridor, shoved his hand up her skirt and penetrated her with his fingers. Biden has denied the allegations.

In a court declaration contesting a restraining order Reade filed against her former husband Theodore Dronen, the estranged husband attempts to show that Biden’s alleged assault caused Reade emotional harm. Dronen writes that he met Reade while they were both working as Senate staffers.

“On several occasions petitioner related a problem that she was having at work regarding sexual harassment, in U.S. Senator Joe Biden’s office,” according to the 1996 declaration. “She eventually struck a deal with the chief of staff of the Senator’s office and left her position.”

Several individuals have also recently vouched for Reade, including her former next-door neighbor at a Morro Bay apartment complex who said Reade had tearfully recounted her story.


Kaiser Bill

The real problem is that Biden is senile.


05/08/2020 2:38 pm
Side_Show_Bob

Come on, Y’all! #MeToo doesn’t count when you’re Joe Biden. Ask Nancy Pelosi!


05/08/2020 1:15 pm
fish

if there was court documents filed show the complete case with response and judge ruling


05/08/2020 12:40 pm
kevin rise

Uncle Joe, more like Uncle Touch. Hopefully he sinks, Bernie should have been the front runner, his record is clean and as a civil rights activist and also a voice for the disadvantaged he’s done a ton of work. Joe’s record apparently is not clean and has lobbied for many rediculous things, companies and people in the past.


05/08/2020 11:57 am
Jorge Estrada

Bernie had no choice, COVID spent all of the money he was going to give away. The Dems are broke and after they give the rest to the Illegals they may have to draw straws to pick their choice to run against Trump.


05/08/2020 1:42 pm
Ben Daho

Locker room talk.


05/08/2020 11:19 am
DocT

Biden was never supposed to be the nominee. He’s just the anti-Bernie placeholder for the person that is the actual nominee.


He is not medically fit for office.


Vote Up36Vote Down 
fat chance

I can’t believe the Tribune is actually reporting this story. It must be the full moon!


Vote Up45Vote Down 
