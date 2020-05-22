Front Page  »  

SLO County District Attorney will not prosecute those attending religious services

May 22, 2020

SLO District Attorney Dan Dow

Open letter from San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow

Dear Leaders and Members of the Faith Community,

Shortly after Gov. Gavin Newsom began issuing orders in response to COVID-19, I began fielding inquiries from leaders in the faith community concerned about the impact on their congregations. While understanding the need for social distancing, many expressed the importance of corporate gatherings to the vitality of their communities.

While most congregations have adapted by using remote video platforms, some were not able to do so. Further, it is beyond dispute that these are poor substitutes for in-person gatherings and corporate worship. Understanding these are extraordinary times, congregations in this county have worked hard to follow the temporary emergency orders.

As the governor began implementing his reopening plan, concerns were raised about the plan not allowing in-person religious services to resume in Stage 2 while other sectors of the community are (and have been) permitted to reopen so long as they employ social distancing and similar precautions. The concerns have been raised not only by religious institutions, but also by the Department of Justice.

Of particular significance, on May 19, Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband, of the Civil Rights Division of the United States Department of Justice, sent a letter to Governor Newsom questioning whether treatment of religious activities under California’s reopening plan violates the First Amendment of the United States Constitution. The letter quotes a recent statement by Attorney General William Barr who was at the time addressing restrictions on worship in Mississippi:

“Even in times of emergency, when reasonable and temporary restrictions are placed on rights, the First Amendment and federal statutory law prohibit discrimination against religious institutions and religious believers. Thus, government may not impose special restrictions on religious activity that do not also apply to similar nonreligious activity.

Assistant A.G. Dreiband goes on to state “Simply put, there is no pandemic exception to the U.S. Constitution and its Bill of Rights.”

The District Attorney’s Office is one of the agencies responsible for enforcing public health orders. As such, several weeks ago I directed our Public Integrity Unit to monitor federal and state decisions and to conduct legal research of whether restrictions on in-person religious services are Constitutional.

We have concluded that the legal landscape remains unsettled due to conflicting decisions in various jurisdictions. Until there is further clarification from higher courts, this office will not seek criminal enforcement for alleged violations involving those who meet in-person for religious purposes during Phase 2 of the reopening plan so long as social distancing and other health guidelines are followed.

My position as we await further clarity is to err in favor of religious freedom protected by our Bill of Rights in light of the concerns raised by the Department of Justice letter referenced above and attached here for your review.

Spiritual health is a pillar of a healthy and well-balanced society that values Liberty. Thank you for your valuable contributions towards making our community vibrant and resilient.

Finally, I would like to acknowledge and thank the United States Attorneys here in California who are working hard to protect our communities and protect our civil rights guaranteed to us under the United States Constitution.


kevin rise

Dow, whom has cost this county millions of tax dollars for wrongful deaths, rapist cops, drunk DUI’s cops, cops shooting dogs, a drunk mortician, and a good ol boy, is trying to be political and rally someone somewhere who can’t see through his BS and his 300k yearly salary, the asshole. I wish him the absolute worst. Someone who can politicize religion is a sick bastard. Hm, seems like alot of rich folks through history do this, use religion for economic and political gain, a place in Hell for you Dow, take Hill and Parkinson with you, take the BOS too, this county is a sickening mess.


05/22/2020 12:29 pm
Francesca Bolognini

Oh great! “Super spreader” events right here in our own little county! That should be great for business! And I’m sure that is just what Jesus would want! Collective acquisition of pestilence and then a carefree sharing with the rest of the community! This is what happened in the “red” states where it was encouraged or allowed. Lots of those “religious leaders” have died for their efforts to keep their untaxed cash flow healthier than their congregations. But ya, I’m sure Jesus would have those priorities.


But that is what some would have us believe makes America “great” these days, ignorance of science and a lack of concern for public health or each other.


I would argue that to “Provide for the common defense” (mentioned in the Preamble to the Constitution – read it some time) might also include public health and a proper response to a pandemic a bit more than it does to bombing countries on the other side of the world because they have oil reserves, but hey, let’s not get too logical where our collective wellbeing and behavior as a country is concerned. After all, it is not as if we should be using our actual capacity to think to make decisions, lets leave that to the Oligarchs who are making a fortune off you guys and your blind adherence to their talking points So have at it.


Just means the rest of us will have to be that much more careful for that much longer and our local infrastructure, businesses, education, healthcare, etc. will pay the price.. Gee thanks.


05/22/2020 11:28 am
r0y

“Simply put, there is no pandemic exception to the U.S. Constitution and its Bill of Rights.”


Thank you. I am glad, but also saddened that this has to be pointed out. I guess there are SOME public servants that are not utterly useless idiots.


05/22/2020 11:04 am
nunsense

Thank god! Besides who does Dan prosecute?


05/22/2020 10:55 am
kevin rise

Absolutely no one, turn a blind eye to rape, negligence, fraud, embezzlement yadiyadiyah. Scum bag, a literal bald, face liar.


05/22/2020 12:35 pm
