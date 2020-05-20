SLO County restaurants can reopen their dining rooms

The state gave the green light on Wednesday for San Luis Obispo County restaurants to reopen their dining rooms and for retail stores to allow shoppers inside.

In order to open for indoor dining, restaurants need to follow statewide guidelines regarding social distancing, mask use, and tableware restrictions. Non-food-serving bars and wineries cannot open at this time.

Retail stores must also follow guideline to ensure social distancing between workers and customers. In addition, stores are required to limit occupancy to 50 percent.

At a press conference on Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said many counties in California could move into phase 3 in weeks, not months. If the number of cases continues to decline or remain stable, hair and nail salons, barbershops, gyms and movie theaters could reopen for business in June.

