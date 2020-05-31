SLO County sending law enforcement to LA as looting, violence escalates

May 30, 2020

San Luis Obispo County law enforcement agencies are sending 48 deputies and officers to Los Angeles after primarily peaceful protests on Saturday afternoon over the death of George Floyd, turned violent.

On Saturday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti asked the National Guard and area law enforcement agencies to assist with the escalating violence and vandalism. While protestors held signs and chanted, rioters threw bottles at officers, broke windows, tagged buildings, looted stores and set fires, according to video footage by reporter Josh Friedman.

In response to the plea for assistance, the SLO County Sheriff’s Department deployed 35 deputies, the Atascadero Police Department sent five officers, the Pismo Beach Police Department sent two officers, the Paso Robles Police Department sent three officers, and the Cal Poly Police Department sent two officers.

Garcetti also set an 8 p.m. curfew, which appeared to be largely ignored, according to video footage by Friedman.

